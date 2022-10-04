The Penn State Nittany Lions announced their Wrestling Schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday, highlighting another year of exciting conference matchups, including two that are set to take place in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Penn State's first match is set for Rec Hall at 7 P.M. on November 11, a Friday, with the Lions taking on Lock Haven. A Sunday, November 20th tournament at West Point will take place afterward.

The Lions won't have another dual until Friday, December 2, when they take on Rider in Trenton, New Jersey, at 7:30 P.M. Later that weekend, Penn State will head West from Trenton to Lehigh for a 2 P.M. dual. Penn State will then welcome Oregon State to Rec Hall one week later, on December 11.

Penn State will also head to the Collegiate Wrestling Duals from December 19-20 in New Orleans, LA. Participating teams are separated into two pools: Red and Blue. Penn State will be in the Red Pool with Iowa State, UNC, Cornell, Oregon State, and Central Michigan. The Blue Pool features Ohio State, NC State, UNI, Cal Poly, Lock Haven, and Lehigh.

January will see some of the best matchups of the year. On the 6th, the Lions will be in Madison at the University of Wisconsin for a 9 P.M. dual.

Friday, January 20, sees the Lions making their way to the Bryce Jordan Center (BJC) for the first of two occasions this season. Initially, Penn State will wrestle a tough Michigan team at 7 P.M. in the BJC, followed by a Rec Hall dual against Michigan State just two days later on Sunday, January 22.

The following Friday is the marquee matchup of the year as the Hawkeyes from Iowa will come to the BJC for the first time in four seasons. Penn State beat Iowa in the BJC in 2018 by a score of 28-13.

February 3 will see Penn State travel to Columbus for a Friday dual against Ohio State, then a Sunday, February 5 matchup against Indiana. Penn State will close out its traveling on Friday, February 10, at Rutgers. The Lions will return home for Maryland and Clarion on Sunday the 12 and Sunday the 19, respectively, rounding out their season against the latter.

March Matness begins on the 4th at the University of Michigan for the Big Ten Championships. The Big Ten Conference Tournament will round out on Sunday, March 5.

Penn State will attempt to defend its team title in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from March 16 to 18 at the BOK Center. The Lions have won nine NCAA titles in the last eleven years.

Penn State has four returning NCAA Champions in Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Max Dean.

Penn State went 17-0 in duals last year.

FULL 2022-23 SCHEDULE BELOW.