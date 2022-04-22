Penn State announces Blue-White Game scoring format

Penn State on Friday announced the scoring format for this year's Blue-White spring game. This year's Blue-White game as previously announced by the program will be a scrimmage-based format, where the offense takes on the defense unlike in the past where the offense and defense would be split into two separate teams. This year, the Penn State offense will be the "White Team" and the defense will be the "Blue Team".Additionally, Penn State's quarterbacks will wear light blue.

With the scrimmage-based format and not a traditional format, the scoring for the Blue-White game is also different from years past. Here's how points will be awarded on Saturday.

The offense will follow a traditional format of scoring with touchdowns, extra points, and field goals as the only ways to score. They'll all hold their traditional point values as well.

Defensively, is where things will get interesting and creative. The Blue Team will be able to score in multiple fashions and not just with the traditional touchdown or safety. Touchdowns for the defense will be worth seven points, and safties will be worth two points. Additionally, for any interception or fumble recovery by the defense, the Blue Team will be awarded three points. If the defense forces a three and out or records a sack, they'll be awarded two points. Finally, if the defense forces a punt, they will be awarded one point.

The game is expected to start on Saturday at 2 p.m. and will be televised on the Big Ten Network with Rick Pizzo, Matt Millen, and Matt McGloin on the call. For any fans attending the game, gates will open at 12:30 p.m. and can only enter through Gates A and B.



