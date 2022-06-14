Penn State announces details for 19th annual Lift for Life

For fans looking to attend, there is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds from the event will benefit Uplifting Athletes and the rare disease community.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Penn State Football program announced the details of their 19th annual Lift for Life event. This year's version of the event is set to take place Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. on the Lash Practice Fields, fans will be able to begin entering at 4:30 p.m. It will be the first Lift for Life event open to the public since 2019

According to a press release by the program, more than 80 members of Penn State's Football program are expected to take part in the event that will pit the Nittany Lions' offense and defense against each other in a series of competitions.

Uplifting Athletes was founded in 2003 by former Penn State wide receiver Scott Shirley, since being founded, the organization has become a national non-profit and a staple of the Penn State Football program and community. For the 2022 season, long snapper Chris Stoll is Penn State's president of Uplifting Athletes with offensive lineman Landon Tengwall serving as vice president, fellow offensive lineman Nick Dawkins serving as treasure, while long snapper Tyler Duzansky and wide receiver Liam Clifford are serving as director and assistant director of operations respectively.

Parking Information: "Fans are asked to park in Jordan East (formerly Lot 44). Fans will be required to pay for parking via the ParkMobile app. Each available parking area has an associated ParkMobile zone number (posted on entrance signage for general areas and at available ADA parking spaces), which is selected within the ParkMobile app to pay for parking for that location. Download the ParkMobile app or visit ParkMobile’s Penn State site to learn more."



