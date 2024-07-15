Advertisement
Penn State announces game themes; White Out against Washington

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

The wait is over. Penn State has announced the themes for the Nittany Lions' 2024 home schedule and the program's annual White Out matchup this season will be against the Washington Huskies on November 9.

The matchup against the Huskies is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m.. It will be the first White Out since 2015 for Penn State to be played in November.

Last season, Penn State hosted No. 24 Iowa for the White Out in late September, defeating the Hawkeyes 31-0. The Nittany Lions have won each of their last four White Out games and six of tehir last seven with wins over Ohio State, Michigan (2017, 2019), Auburn, Minnesota, and Iowa.

All-time, Penn State is 11-8 in White Outs and 6-3 under head coach James Franklin.

PENN STATE 2024 GAME THEMES

Bowling Green (9/7): Thon Game

Kent State (9/21): Military Appreciation

Illinois (9/28): Homecoming (Generations of Greatness game)

UCLA (10/5): Stripe Out (All-U Day)

Ohio State (11/2): Helmet Stripe Game

Washington (11/9): White Out

Maryland (11/30): Senior Day

