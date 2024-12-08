Penn State announces White Out for CFP matchup against SMU

Penn State will be officially hosting its second White Out of the 2024 season on December 21 when they host the SMU Mustangs in the first round of the College Football Playoffs.

On Sunday afternoon, Penn State announced via social media that it will officially be a White Out. It will be the program's second official White Out of the season after hosting Washington for their White Out game in November. The Nittany Lions also hosted a "White Out... energy" game against Illinois in September.

Notably, while it will be a White Out, it will also be a noon kickoff for the Nittany Lions and Mustangs. The game is set for December 21, with a 12:00 p.m. kickoff on TNT.