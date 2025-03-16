Penn State assistant Torrence Brown has a new role in 2025

Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current assistant coach Torrence Brown spent the last two seasons on the Nittany Lions' coaching staff as a graduate assistant. Now, the former Penn State defensive lineman will be an analyst on the Nittany Lions' staff for the 2025 season.

Brown has worked with the Penn State defensive line in each fo his two seasons with the program, working as a graduate assistant under fellow former Nittany Lion Deion Barnes, who took over the position group in 2023.

Under the coaching of Barnes and Brown, Penn State edge defenders have flourished the last two seasons including Abdul Carter making the move successfully from linebacker to defensive end this past season. Carter, the potential first round pick in next April's NFL Draft racked up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks this past season.

Additionally, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton had 42 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks in 2024 as well. In 2023, the Nittany Lions saw standouts Adisa Isaac and Chop Robinson total 24 tackles for loss and 11.5 combined sacks.

Notably, Penn State's assistant and analyst group has seen overchange especially on defense this offseason. On top of adding Brent Zdebski and Shane Eachus to the staff following the addition of new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the Nittany Lions also added former West Virginia defensive line coach Andrew Jackson to their staff as well as former Albany head coach and another former Nittany Lion in Greg Gattuso.