Penn State at Minnesota: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (9-1) head back on the road for the second straight week, with a trip to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4) on deck. The Nittany Lions look to notch their 10th win for a third straight season, which would be the first time since 1980-1982.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, November 23rd. 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (Capacity 50,805)
TV: CBS | Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Color), Jenny Dell (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 10.5-point favorite against the Gophers, and the over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 14th overall)
- Career Record: 121-55
- Record at Penn State: 97-40
- Record against Minnesota: 2-1
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Minnesota Golden Gophers - PJ Fleck (8th year at Minnesota; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 86-60
- Record at Minnesota: 56-38
- Record against Penn State: 1-1
-Career Accolades: 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2x MAC Coach of the Year
WEATHER REPORT...
It will be football weather in Minneapolis, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees during the day, with a four mile per hour wind and a 6% chance of precipitation. Sunset is 4:36 p.m., which will drop the temperature even further as the game progresses.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 10-6
Penn State has had a slight upper hand in the all-time series, which has gone through waves and most recently back and forth. The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers have spilt the last four meetings, with Penn State winning the most recent of those 45-17 in 2022.
Prior to that, Penn State had a four-game winning streak between 2005-2010, after Minnesota went 4-0 from 1999-2004, and that that preceded by the Nittany Lions winning four straight between 1993-1998.
