Penn State at USC: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) look to extend their undefeated season to the halfway point of the year when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans (3-2) on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and company are fresh off a win over one conference newcomer in UCLA and will aim to conquer another in USC.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, October 12th. 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, (Capacity 77,500)
TV: CBS | Brad Nessler (PxP), Gary Danielson (Analyst), Jenny Dell (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 83/195/196/SXM App
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite (-172 moneyline) over the Trojans, and the over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 117-54
- Record at Penn State: 93-39
- Record against USC: 0-1
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
USC Trojans - Lincoln Riley (3rd year at USC; 8th overall)
- Career Record: 77-20
- Record at USC: 22-10
- Record against Penn State: 0-0
-Career Accolades: 2018 Big 12 COY (Oklahoma)
WEATHER REPORT...
As you may expect, the conditions will be nearly perfect on Saturday afternoon in sunny Los Angeles, California. Around game time it will be 78 degrees, with an eight mile per hour wind, with the temperature dropping to around 70 degrees by the end of the game.
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: USC 6-4
In what will become a more frequent matchup with USC joining the Big Ten, Penn State has only battled the Trojans ten times, with USC holding a two-game advantage in the all-time series. The last two times they met on the gridiron were duels for "The Grandaddy of Them All" in the 2009 and 2017 playings of the Rose Bowl. USC came out on top of both matchups, the most recent of which was James Franklin's first New Year's Six bowl apperance.
