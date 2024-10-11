Penn State at USC: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) look to extend their undefeated season to the halfway point of the year when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the USC Trojans (3-2) on Saturday afternoon. James Franklin and company are fresh off a win over one conference newcomer in UCLA and will aim to conquer another in USC.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.