Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) are fresh off a bye week and will be back in action on Saturday night against Wisconsin (5-2) at Camp Randall. The Nittany Lions are one of three undefeated teams in the conference and will defend their No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. Wisconsin comes in Saturday upset-minded, winners of its last three games.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.
WHEN / WHERE / HOW TO WATCH...
When: Saturday, October 26th. 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Randall Stadium, (Capacity 80,321)
TV: NBC | Noah Eagle (PxP), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Kathryn Tappen (Sideline)
Radio: Penn State Sports Network | Steve Jones (PxP), Jack Ham (Analyst), Brian Tripp (Sideline)
SiriusXM: 85/372/SXM App
SPREAD / BETTING TRENDS...
As of Friday morning, Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite (-235 moneyline) over the Badgers, and the over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
HEAD COACH COMPARISON...
Penn State - James Franklin (11th year at Penn State; 12th overall)
- Career Record: 118-54
- Record at Penn State: 94-39
- Record against Wisconsin: 3-0
- Career Accolades: 2016 Big Ten Coach of the Year, 2016 Big Ten Champion
Luke Fickell (2nd year at Wisconsin; 9th overall)
- Career Record: 76-33
- Record at Wisconsin: 13-8
- Record against Penn State: 0-1
-Career Accolades: 3-time AAC COY, 2021 Eddie Robinson COY, 2021 Bear Bryant COY, 2021 Walter Camp COY
WEATHER REPORT...
WEATHER REPORT...
SERIES HISTORY BETWEEN THE TWO PROGRAMS...
ALL TIME RECORD: Penn State 11-9
Penn State has been dominant against the Badgers in recent memory, despite a near even all-time mark in the series. The Nittany Lions are on a five-game winning streak against Wisconsin, and have won seven of the last eight meetings. James Franklin is 8-0 against the former Big Ten West power, with all three victories coming between 2016-2021.
--------------------------------------------------------------
