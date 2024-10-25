Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more

The Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) are fresh off a bye week and will be back in action on Saturday night against Wisconsin (5-2) at Camp Randall. The Nittany Lions are one of three undefeated teams in the conference and will defend their No. 3 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time. Wisconsin comes in Saturday upset-minded, winners of its last three games.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, weather report and more.