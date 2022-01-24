 NittanyNation - Penn State back at Imhotep Charter with new 2024 offer for RB Tre McLeod
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-24 08:57:43 -0600') }} football

Penn State back at Imhotep Charter with new 2024 offer for RB Tre McLeod

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
@RivalsRichie

This past recruiting cycle, Penn State landed their first recruit from Imhotep Charter (PA) since 2016 when linebacker Keon Wylie decided to sign on with the Nittany Lions.

The staff is hoping to continue that pipeline with their newest offer which was sent out to class of 2024 running back Tre McLeod.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound back reported the offer via Twitter earlier this week and Nittany Nation spoke with him about it not too long afterwards.

“I’m blessed to receive an offer from Penn State,” McLeod said in his Tweet. “It felt great to get the offer and I was very excited to hear from them.”

