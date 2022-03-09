Penn State baseball swept by Virginia, loses to VMI in midweek game

Coming off a successful weekend down in North Carolina, Penn State baseball traveled north to Charlottesville, VA to take on a Virginia team in rhythm. The Nittany Lions struggled against the Cavaliers, allowing 10+ runs in each of the weekend’s three games as Virginia swept Penn State.

Staying in Virginia this week before returning to Cary, NC for a final time, Penn State had its hands full against a tough VMI team, once again giving up 10+ runs to lose a fourth-straight game. In those four games, Penn State was out-scored 44-10 and defensively, the Nittany Lions committed nine errors, eight in just the Virginia series alone. Teams like the Cavaliers are going to make those errors pay, starting in the fifth inning of Game 1, where a throwing error from catcher Matt Wood eventually led to an eight-run inning. Virginia had at least one 5+ run inning in each of the weekend series games, two of those innings being aided by Penn State errors.

