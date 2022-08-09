 Penn State Basketball announces 2022-23 OOC schedule
Penn State Basketball has filled out their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a list of names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.


CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR OOC SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

Nov. 7th

Winthrop Eagles (Big South)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

Nov. 10th

Loyola Greyhounds -- Md. (Patriot)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

Nov. 14th

Butler Bulldogs (Big East)

Bryce Jordan Center

(State College, PA)

Nov. 17th

Furman Paladins (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena
(Charleston, South Carolina)

Nov. 18th

Old Dominion OR Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena
(Charleston, South Carolina)

Nov. 20th

TBD (Charleston Classic)

TD Arena
(Charleston, South Carolina)

Nov. 25th

Lafayette Leopards (Patriot)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)

Nov. 29th

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Littlejohn Coliseum
(Clemson, SC)

Dec. 18th

Canisius Golden Eagles (MAAC)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)

Dec. 22nd

Quinnipiac Bobcats (MAAC)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)

Dec. 29th

Delaware State Hornets (MEAC)

Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)

--------------------------------------------------------------

