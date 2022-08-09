Penn State Basketball announces 2022-23 OOC schedule
Penn State Basketball has filled out their out of conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a list of names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
Nov. 7th
|
Winthrop Eagles (Big South)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
|
Nov. 10th
|
Loyola Greyhounds -- Md. (Patriot)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
|
Nov. 14th
|
Butler Bulldogs (Big East)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
(State College, PA)
|
Nov. 17th
|
Furman Paladins (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
|
Nov. 18th
|
Old Dominion OR Virginia Tech (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
|
Nov. 20th
|
TBD (Charleston Classic)
|
TD Arena
|
Nov. 25th
|
Lafayette Leopards (Patriot)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
Nov. 29th
|
Clemson Tigers (ACC)
|
Littlejohn Coliseum
|
Dec. 18th
|
Canisius Golden Eagles (MAAC)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
Dec. 22nd
|
Quinnipiac Bobcats (MAAC)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
|
Dec. 29th
|
Delaware State Hornets (MEAC)
|
Bryce Jordan Center
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board