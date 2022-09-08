With that being said, let's take a look at some of the games including one notable neutral site matchup.

Penn State men's basketball 2022-23 schedule is finalized, as the Big Ten Conference announced each program's 20-game conference slate on Thursday afternoon via the Big Ten Network.

The Nittany Lions begin Big Ten play Dec. 7, hosting Michigan State at the Bryce-Jordan Center.

Penn State will then face Illinois on the road, before a three-week conference hiatus in late December.

At the start of the new year, the blue and white will host the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, Iowa. The following weekend, the Nittany Lions will face Purdue at the historic Palestra arena in Philadelphia.

The conference season will conclude on Senior Day for Penn State, taking on Maryland at home.