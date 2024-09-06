The matchup will officially count as a home game for Penn State and a true road game for Indiana.

Penn State men’s basketball will return to the Palestra to face Indiana on January 5th, 2025. The Palestra, Philadelphia’s nearly 100-year-old arena, is home to the University of Pennsylvania basketball and hosts various college basketball events.

In the program’s history, the Nittany Lions have just a 25-37 record at the historic venue. However, the team has recently found more success, going 3-1 in their previous four outings, with wins against Michigan in 2024, Iowa in 2020, and Michigan State in 2017. The lone loss came to top-ranked Purdue in 2023.

January’s matchup in the Palestra will be Penn State’s second trip to Philadelphia this season. The Nittany Lions will travel to the City of Brotherly Love a few weeks before, where they’ll be taking on Drexel at the Wells Fargo Center on December 21st.

Coincidentally, Penn State will also play the University of Pennsylvania this year, but the December 29th meeting will occur at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College.