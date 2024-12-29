Penn State Basketball beats Penn to close out non-conference play

Penn State Basketball earned their eleventh win of the season on Sunday as they took down the Penn Quakers 86-66 to improve to 11-2 on the season. The Nittany Lions close out non-conference play 10-2. Also, while Penn State improves to 8-0 at home, Mike Rhoades earns his 400th career win as a head coach.
THE STATS....
The Nittany Lions started the game off slow shooting just 37.5% from the field and 0-of-9 from three in the first half. The game went back and forth with the NIttany Lions leading 34-31 at halftime.
The second half, Penn State started to play like they have much of the rest of the season. The Nittany Lions finished strong filled the stats sheet.
Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in points and assists respectively with 23 points and 10 assists. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser led the team with 15 rebounds and added 19 points, 2 blocks and one steal.
Baldwin Jr. also played 37 minutes of the game.
The Nittany Lions forced 17 turnovers, 11 of which came in the second half. As well as seven steals and two blocks.
Offensively, Penn State shot 30-of-66 (45.5%) from the field and 4-of 18 (22.2%) from three. As well as 22-of-26 (84.6%) from the free-throw line.
Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 18 points of the bench, 19 points off turnovers, and 14 second-chance points.
Of the Nittany Lions' 86 points, 53 points came in the second half.
STARTERS...
The Penn State starters tallied 48 points. While Baldwin Jr. and Konan-Niedergauser led the way the rest of the team followed.
Freddie Dillione V finished with 11 points, five rebonds, and two steals. Puff Johnson also added 11 points and contributed three rebounds, three assists, and one steals.
Zach Hicks had a slower day with four points and three rebounds.
BENCH...
Nick Kern Jr. led the bench with 13 points, also tallying three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.
Kachi Nzeh had two rebounds in 10 minutes. D'Marco Dunn was 0-of-3 from the field in 12 minutes.
Dominick Stewart was 0-of-2 with one rebounds, two assists, and two steals in seven minutes. Jahvin Carter was 1-of-2 with three points and two rebounds in three minutes.
Hudson Ward played three minutes with no stats and Joe Sedora went 2-of-2 from the free throw line for his two points in two minutes
NEXT UP....
Penn State will face the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday January 2, at 7 PM in the Bryce Jordan Center. Northwestern is 10-3 and 1-1 in conference play. The Wildcats are coming off a win against Northeastern.
