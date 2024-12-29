Penn State Basketball beats Penn to close out non-conference play

Penn State Basketball earned their eleventh win of the season on Sunday as they took down the Penn Quakers 86-66 to improve to 11-2 on the season. The Nittany Lions close out non-conference play 10-2. Also, while Penn State improves to 8-0 at home, Mike Rhoades earns his 400th career win as a head coach.

The Nittany Lions started the game off slow shooting just 37.5% from the field and 0-of-9 from three in the first half. The game went back and forth with the NIttany Lions leading 34-31 at halftime.

The second half, Penn State started to play like they have much of the rest of the season. The Nittany Lions finished strong filled the stats sheet.

Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in points and assists respectively with 23 points and 10 assists. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser led the team with 15 rebounds and added 19 points, 2 blocks and one steal.

Baldwin Jr. also played 37 minutes of the game.

The Nittany Lions forced 17 turnovers, 11 of which came in the second half. As well as seven steals and two blocks.

Offensively, Penn State shot 30-of-66 (45.5%) from the field and 4-of 18 (22.2%) from three. As well as 22-of-26 (84.6%) from the free-throw line.

Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 18 points of the bench, 19 points off turnovers, and 14 second-chance points.

Of the Nittany Lions' 86 points, 53 points came in the second half.