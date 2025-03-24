Penn State Basketball Big Man Miles Goodman Enters Transfer Portal

The 6-foot-11, 225-pound forward is the second reported NIttany Lion that will enter his name in the portal since the conclusion of their season a few weeks back.

On Monday afternoon, Penn State Basketball big man Miles Goodman plans to enter the Transfer Portal per source, with the intent to finish his career elsewhere.

The former No. 80 overall recruit in the 2024 class only spent one season with the program, as he originally committed to Penn State as a member of the 2024 recruiting class from Western Southern California Academy. In the end, he chose the Nittany Lions over offers from California, Georgetown, San Diego State, TCU, Texas Tech, UNLV, Washington and others.

During his lone year with the Nittany Lions, Goodman appeared in 13 total games, where he averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

With Goodman's departure, the Nittany Lions are down to eight scholarship players for the 2025-26 season. You can see the full Penn State Basketball scholarship chart right here.

Stay tuned for more on Goodman and other Penn State Basketball news right here on Happy Valley Insider!