In the midst of a breakout summer with Wildcat Select on the AAU circuit, Class of 2025 forward Niko Bundalo has registered his presence as an inside-outside presence with baseline to baseline athleticism and a rarefied feel for the game at 6-foot-9.

Out of Green High School in Ohio, Bundalo garnered an offer from Penn State on Monday. He added the Nittany Lions to an offer sheet which includes Syracuse, Ohio State, Georgetown, Rutgers, Iowa, Seton Hall, and a laundry list of others.