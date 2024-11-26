Penn State Basketball Falls to Clemson is Sunshine Slam Championship

Penn State Basketball earned their first loss of the season on Tuesday as they fell to the Clemson Tigers in the Championship game of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida. With the hard-fought 67-75 loss, the Nittany Lions currently stand at 6-1 on the season.

(Photo by Penn State Athletics)

THE STATS....

The Nittany Lions’ fought hard but came up short in Championship Game of the Sunshine Slam. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in points and assists with 20 points and 11 assists. Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting while adding six rebounds. Baldwin Jr. also tallied three rebounds and two steals but committed five turnovers. The Nittany Lions shot 26-of-56 (46.4%) from the field and 4-of 18 (22.2%) from three. As well as 11-of-15 (73.3%) from the free-throw line. Penn State also showcased 38 points in the paint, 10 offensive rebounds, and forced 13 turnovers. The Nittany Lions were also struggled offensively and only scored 45.1% of the time. Penn State also trailed for 27:28 minutes and turned the ball over 23.9% of the time.

STARTERS...

The Penn State starters tallied 54 of the 67 points. Yanic Konan-NIederhäuser also added one assist, three blocks and only had one foul. Freddie Dilione V had an impressive night with six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and nine points. Puff Johnson was in foul trouble most of the game only playing 14 minutes, finishing with four fouls. Johnson also added four points and two rebounds. Zach Hicks finished the game the 1-of-4 from three adding seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

BENCH...

Nick Kern Jr. had another extensive game off the bench playing 29 minutes and adding 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal. Freshmen Dominick Stewart and Jahvin Carter combined for six minutes and did attribute anything positive. Carter was 0-of-1 and Stewart had one turnover and one foul. Kachi Nzeh played a limited seven minutes today and had two fouls, two points, and was 1-of-2 from the field. D'Marco Dunn also was limited and only played nine minutes. Dunn was 0-of-1 with one assist, one steal, and two turnovers. Mike Rhoades has been seen using less of the bench when games are closer.

NEXT UP....