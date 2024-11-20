Penn State Basketball fends off Purdue Fort-Wayne to move to 5-0

Sco Mons! We Are! The Nittany Lions join DePaul as one of the most impressive and surprising teams to begin the 2024-25 season. It's time to pay attention to what Coach Rhoades is building in Happy Valley.
With a 102 to 89 win over Purdue Fort-Wayne, the Penn State Nittany Lions are 5-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season and have their third 100-point outing over a division one program of the season. Ace Baldwin Jr led the team in scoring 25 points while grabbing seven boards and passing for 11 assists. This is Baldwin’s first double-double season. All five starters were in double figures in the points column.
In a season that has been full of blowout wins so far, it was probably good for the Nittany Lions to face some adversity tonight. Down six points at the half, Purdue Fort-Wayne had Coach Rhoades’ squad on the ropes. However, the Nittany Lions opened the second half with 10 Ace Baldwin points in just three possessions, thanks to an and-one three. After the threes started falling for Baldwin and forward Zach Hicks, the Mastodons had to come out and guard them, allowing Yanic Konan Niederhauser to feast inside.
PSU HOOPS PLAY OF THE DAY...
The second half turned into a dunk party for Penn State, including an impressive fast-break windmill from senior guard Nick Kern Jr.
UP NEXT....
Penn State will travel to the beautiful coastline of Daytona Beach, FL, next week to participate in the Sunshine Slam. The Nittany Lions will play Fordham at 4:00 pm on Monday, November 25th, then will see one of Clemson or San Francisco the following day in either the Sunshine Slam championship or consolation game.
