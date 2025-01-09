Penn State Basketball gets dismantled by Illinois on the road

Despite not having their leading scorer and projected NBA lottery draft pick, Illinois entirely and utterly embarrassed Penn State Basketball tonight. Poor on both ends of the ball, the Nittany Lions let up a 34-4 run that lasted over 10 minutes. The Fighting Illini would go on to win 91-52.

Puff Johnson did not travel with the team for today’s game, and Ace Baldwin exited and did not return after suffering a back injury in the first half. It would not have made a difference in the result, but the Nittany Lions would have played somewhat more competitively with their two grittiest players.

The offense was stagnant, with minimal effective off-ball movement and another poor shooting night from beyond the arc (2-12). On the defensive side, Penn State allowed 30 points from deep and 14 dunks and layups. Illinois also dominated the boards, scoring 18 second-chance points on 19 offensive rebounds, compared to Penn State’s two second-chance points on six offensive rebounds.