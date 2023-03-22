Penn State Basketball guard Dallion Johnson has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today with two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson is a former three-star recruit out of Phillips Academy up in Andover, Massachusetts where he chose the Nittany Lions over one other offers from the likes of Rutgers out of high school.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard only spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions, appearing in 60 total games which includes 23 this past season. He has career averages of 2.0 points per game, 0.3 assists per game and 0.7 rebounds per game.

The Massachusetts native is the first player to enter the portal for Penn State this portal season and will have two years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining to play elsewhere.