The 5-foot-11, 192-pound guard was not present with the team for their recent road trip game against Nebraska on Saturday, but was with the program for just about every game this season minus the recent Rutgers and Indiana games, which he missed due to an injury.

Penn State Basketball's leading scorer this season, point guard Kanye Clary is no longer a part of program according to Head Coach Mike Rhoades today during his weekly press availability.

The second year sophomore, was the team's leading scorer this season averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game appearing in 23 total games (20 starts).

Clary originally joined the program as a part of the 2022 recruiting class as one of former Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry's recruits. Clary was one of only two players on the Nittany Lions roster who didn't enter the portal following Shrewsberry's move and even announced he planned on staying. However if one had to guess, he will now likely be in the portal sooner rather than later.

With Clary appearing in 20+ games this season, he will now have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.