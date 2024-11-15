Published Nov 15, 2024
PSU POD: Purdue Game Preview, CFP Rankings + Finebaum hates Penn State?
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan talk about this weekend's matchup between Penn State and Purdue (0:28) and break down the Boilermakers offense (4:40) and their defense (11:38).

The guys then talk about the College Football Playoff rankings (27:26) and finish up by talking about Paul Finebaum and Chris "MadDog" Russo's comments on the Nittany Lions (32:05).

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

