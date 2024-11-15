PSU POD: Purdue Game Preview, CFP Rankings + Finebaum hates Penn State?

Richie and Dylan talk about this weekend's matchup between Penn State and Purdue (0:28) and break down the Boilermakers offense (4:40) and their defense (11:38).
The guys then talk about the College Football Playoff rankings (27:26) and finish up by talking about Paul Finebaum and Chris "MadDog" Russo's comments on the Nittany Lions (32:05).
