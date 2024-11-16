Score Predictions for Penn State Football versus Purdue

With that being said, our staff here at Happy Valley Insider offers their predictions for Saturday's night's game between the two programs.

It's almost time for the Penn State Football as the Nittany Lions are back on the road this weekend for another Big Ten matchup against Purdue on Saturday afternoon.

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY - Penn State: 42 || Purdue: 3

I'm not going to spend much time on this prediction because it's pretty simple. Penn State hands the better team in every regard, and this game shouldn't be close.



This Purdue team is horrific on both sides of the ball and I just don't see any way that the Boilermakers are able to get across the goal line. Perhaps once Penn State's second and third-string defenders are in the game late, they could do so but the Nittany Lions first-string defense should shut down this Purdue offense. After all, this is a Purdue team that against the likes of Notre Dame, Oregon, and Ohio State this season has scored a grand total of seven points.

The biggest thing I'll be watching for out of the Nittany Lions on Saturday will be the offense putting forth an equally dominant effort. Any extended struggles on Saturday would be especially concerning.

MARTY LEAP - Penn State: 45 || Purdue: 7

Outside of Kent State, Purdue is the worst team Penn State will play this season. The Boilermakers have been arguably the worst Power 4 team in the country this season, and plenty of Group of 5 teams would be 10+ point favorites against Purdue.

In a game like this, it is not a question of if Penn State will win, the question is what should fans, coaches, etc. want to see? You want to see Nicholas Singleton continuing to look healthy as he did before exiting the Washington game, as well as Drew Allar and the deep passing attack making some plays.

As always in games like this, part of the excitement and what to watch for is which young players will get an opportunity to play a big role. After impressing against Washington will Corey Smith get a big bulk of second half carries? Does Tyseer Denmark crack the wide receiver rotation now that there are just three regular season games left and his redshirt is guaranteed to be preserved? Defensively, players such as Max Granville, DeJuan Lane, Jaylen Harvey, Xavier Gilliam, TaMere Robinson, and Anthony Speca, among others, could also see significant playing time.

RICHIE O'LEARY - Penn State: 45 || Purdue: 3

There's not a whole lot to say here that hasn't already been said. Purdue might be the worst Power-Five teams in all of college football, while Penn State currently ranks as the fourth best team in the nation, so this one should get out of hand rather quickly.

Expect the Nittany Lions to score early and often, as James Franklin and crew know that the College Football Playoff committee is always watching and I expect Penn State to go very basic with the play calling while also getting some of their backups some snaps such as QB Beau Pribula, RBs Quinton Martin and Corey Smith and likely some of the younger receivers too. Heck maybe we see some significant time for true freshmen QB Ethan Grunkemeyer as well. Either way, expect this one to be a blow out.

DUB JELLISON - Penn State: 42 || Purdue: 0

This should be a game Penn State can use as an opportunity to work on things and tighten up any loose screws ahead of its final few games of the season. Purdue ranks at the bottom of the conference in both offense and defense, while the Nittany Lions are confident on the heels of a lopsided win over Washington last week.

Expect Drew Allar to have a big day throwing the football, getting other pass catchers outside of Tyler Warren the football. Given Purdue’s struggles stopping the run, Penn State should be able to get whatever it wants on the ground to supplement.

Purdue has been shutout twice in its last three games and another blank could be on the way today. I expect Abdul Carter to have another big day, with multiple sacks.

This Purdue team is one of the worst in the history of its program, allowing Penn State to breeze to an easy win in West Lafayette.

ZANE BRANCEFIELD - Penn State: 31|| Purdue: 7

Penn State will beat Purdue 31-7. Penn State’s offense has been very good this year outside of Ohio State. Drew Allar should have a big game if he is not pulled to give Beau Pribula playing time. Both quarterbacks can easily run up the score and there should be no issues passing with targets like Tyler Warren and Trey Wallace. For the run game, Nick Singleton did practice Wednesday but if I was coaching he would not play because the Nittany Lions can win with Kaytron Allen and Corey Smith in the backfield. For defense, the Nittany Lions should have a field day in the backfield. Purdue has already allowed 24 sacks this season to their quarterbacks and Abdul Carter and Dani Dennis-Sutton are some of the best off the line. The offense of the Boilermakers is also shaky in the air so their best asset has been the ground game. Kobe King and Jaylen should be able to stop that quite easily and Reed could even pick up another interception. Overall, it should be a fairly easy win for Penn State.