Penn State vs. Virginia Tech: Preview, how to watch, and more

The Penn State NIttany Lions take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore, Maryland.
Both programs enter on Friday night's contest with a 3-0 record, the Nittany Lions picking up big wins over Binghamton, UMBC, and Saint Francis (PA) while Virginia Tech has had big wins over Delaware State and South Carolina Upstate before being given a game by Winthrop earlier this week.
Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.
Tickets can still be purchased by clicking the link HERE, use the promo code PENNSTATERIVALS for $20 OFF your purchase.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
FOLLOW ALONG WITH PSU FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE
How to Watch: Penn State vs Virginia Tech
TV/STREAM: Peacock - Jason Knapp (pxp) & Nik Stauskas (analyst)
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, Maryland
SPREAD: Penn State -7.5
Series History
This will be the 12th meeting of all-time between Penn State and Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold a 7-4 advantage all time but the Nittany Lions have won three of their four previous meetings.
RANKINGS COMPARISON
Stat Comparison
Projected Starting Lineups
STARTERS AS RECRUITS
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board