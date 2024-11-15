Published Nov 15, 2024
Penn State vs. Virginia Tech: Preview, how to watch, and more
The Penn State NIttany Lions take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore, Maryland.

Both programs enter on Friday night's contest with a 3-0 record, the Nittany Lions picking up big wins over Binghamton, UMBC, and Saint Francis (PA) while Virginia Tech has had big wins over Delaware State and South Carolina Upstate before being given a game by Winthrop earlier this week.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.


With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

How to Watch: Penn State vs Virginia Tech

TV/STREAM: Peacock - Jason Knapp (pxp) & Nik Stauskas (analyst)

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) vs Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, Maryland

SPREAD: Penn State -7.5

Series History

This will be the 12th meeting of all-time between Penn State and Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold a 7-4 advantage all time but the Nittany Lions have won three of their four previous meetings.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

Penn StateRankingVirginia Tech

86

2023-24 NET RANKING

60

51

ESPN BPI

97

43

KENPOM

93

57

T-Rank

99

57

Haslam

75

Stat Comparison

Penn StateSTATVirginia Tech

101.0

Points Per Game

78

51.7%

FG %

43.7%

39.5%

3-PT %

32.1%

72.8%

FT%

70.4%

1.341

Off. Efficiency

1.267

43.7

Rebounds per game

38.7

12.7

Off. Rebounds per game

14.0

31.0

Def. Rebounds per game

24.7

15.0

Steals per game

5.0

6.0

Blocks per game

3.7

19.0

Assists per game

14.3

2.375

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.839

60.0

Opponent Points per game

62.0

0.763

Defensive Efficiency

0.761

79.7

Tempo

70.7

Projected Starting Lineups

T. · J. Young
Penn StatePOSITIONVirginia Tech

Ace Baldwin

Guard

Brandon Rechsteiner

Freddie Dilione V

Guard

Jaden Schutt

Zach Hicks

Forward / Guard

Jaydon Young

Puff Johnson

Forward/Guard

Toibu Lawal

Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Center/Forward

Mylyjael Poteat

