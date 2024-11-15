Penn State vs. Virginia Tech: Preview, how to watch, and more

The Penn State NIttany Lions take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night as part of the Hall of Fame Series in Baltimore, Maryland.

Both programs enter on Friday night's contest with a 3-0 record, the Nittany Lions picking up big wins over Binghamton, UMBC, and Saint Francis (PA) while Virginia Tech has had big wins over Delaware State and South Carolina Upstate before being given a game by Winthrop earlier this week.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.



