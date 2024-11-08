Penn State Basketball has Program's First Back-to-Back 100-point Games

Penn State Basketball earned their second win of the season on Friday as they took down the UMBC Retrievers 103-54.

For the first time in program history the Nittany Lions scored 100 or more points in back-to-back games. First against Binghamton on Monday (108) and now against UMBC.

Yanic Konan Niederhäuser led the team in points and rebounds respectively with 18 points and nine rebounds. D’Marco Dunn led the bench in scoring with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team with assists with eight.

While not having the most efficient shooting night 2-of-9, Baldwin Jr. impressed Coach Mike Rhoades with his plus 41 plus-minus performance while tallying two steals.

As a team, the Nittany Lions shot 37-of-67 (55.2%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three. As well as 19-of-29 (65.5%) from the free-throw line.

Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 51 points of the bench, 23 fast-break points, and 23 second-chance points. With Puff Johnson leading the team with four offensive rebounds (eight total).