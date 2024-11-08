Penn State Basketball has Program's First Back-to-Back 100-point Games

Penn State Basketball earned their second win of the season on Friday as they took down the UMBC Retrievers 103-54.
THE STATS...
For the first time in program history the Nittany Lions scored 100 or more points in back-to-back games. First against Binghamton on Monday (108) and now against UMBC.
Yanic Konan Niederhäuser led the team in points and rebounds respectively with 18 points and nine rebounds. D’Marco Dunn led the bench in scoring with 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team with assists with eight.
While not having the most efficient shooting night 2-of-9, Baldwin Jr. impressed Coach Mike Rhoades with his plus 41 plus-minus performance while tallying two steals.
As a team, the Nittany Lions shot 37-of-67 (55.2%) from the field and 10-of-23 (43.5%) from three. As well as 19-of-29 (65.5%) from the free-throw line.
Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 51 points of the bench, 23 fast-break points, and 23 second-chance points. With Puff Johnson leading the team with four offensive rebounds (eight total).
THE TRANSFERS...
Northern IIllinois transfer forward Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser filled that stat sheet with 18 points, nine rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Konan-Niederhäuser has been the focal point for many of the Penn State possession whether setting screens, posting up or cutting to the basket. Konan-Niederhäuser is also a big presence defensively due to his seven-foot frame and athleticism.
Tennessee transfer guard Freddie Dilione V attributed six points, five rebounds and one assist. Dilione V brings defensive versatility with the Nittany Lions and is another stong ball handler along side Ace Baldwin Jr.
Xavier transfer forward Kachi Nzeh pulled in six rebounds, scored four points, and attributed two blocks in only 13 minutes of play. Nzeh backs up Konan-Niederhäuser and will likely not see significant playing time. However, the six-eight Upper Darby, PA native can be a crucial depth piece for the Nittany Lions.
THE FRESHMEN...
After shooting 0-of-5 from three against Binghamton, Jahvin Carter went 3-of-3 and tallied 12 points. Carter also had two rebound, three assists and one steal. Carter played 14 minutes as he the backup to Ace Baldwin Jr.
Dominick Stewart, a native of Ocean Springs, MS had another strong night for the NIttany Lions in only 12 minutes of play. Stewart collected three steals, three assists, three rebounds and seven points. Mike Rhoades gave high praise for Stewart post-game saying, “I’ve been really hard on Dom, because I think he can be really really good.”
NEXT UP...
Penn State takes on St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday November 12, at 7 PM in the Bryce Jordan Center. St. Francis (PA) is currently 0-2 on the season and they will be traveling to play Campbell on Sunday (11/10) before they will take on the Nittany Lions. The game will be streaming on Peacock.
--------------------------------------------------------------
