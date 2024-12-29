Penn State basketball hosts Penn to close non-conference schedule

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrap up their non-conference schedule and final game before the new year by playing host to the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania. Following an 11-point win over another Philadelphia school last week in Drexel, the Nittany Lions are 24.5-point favorites against the Quakers today. A win would extend Coach Rhoades’ squad to 11-2 on the season, with a 10-1 non-conference record.

Despite typically being a powerhouse in the Ivy League, Penn has a 4-8 record this season and has lost four of its last five games. Earlier in December, Penn scored just 47 points against Drexel, losing by 13 to the team the Nittany Lions just defeated 75-64.