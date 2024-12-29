Penn State basketball hosts Penn to close non-conference schedule

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrap up their non-conference schedule and final game before the new year by playing host to the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania. Following an 11-point win over another Philadelphia school last week in Drexel, the Nittany Lions are 24.5-point favorites against the Quakers today. A win would extend Coach Rhoades’ squad to 11-2 on the season, with a 10-1 non-conference record.
Despite typically being a powerhouse in the Ivy League, Penn has a 4-8 record this season and has lost four of its last five games. Earlier in December, Penn scored just 47 points against Drexel, losing by 13 to the team the Nittany Lions just defeated 75-64.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
How to Watch - Penn State vs Penn:
WHEN: 1:00pm
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center
TELEVISION: Peacock
Series History
This is the 50th all-time meeting between the intrastate foes. Penn State owns a 7-1 record while playing at home and is 4-1 against Penn in the last 20 years. The Quakers won the most recent meeting, defeating the Nittany Lions 99-40 in the Palestra during the 2017-18 season.
Projected Starting Lineups
Penn State....
Guard Ace Baldwin
Guard Freddie Dilione V
Forward Zach Hicks
Forward Puff Johnson
Center Yanic Konan Niederhauser
Penn....
Guard Sam Brown
Guard Michael Zanoni
Guard Ethan Roberts
Forward Bradyn Foster
Forward Nick Spinoso
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board