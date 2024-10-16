Penn State basketball in the KenPom Rankings

in other news
When the Nittany Lions Needed it Most, Their Special Teams Units Stepped Up
Despite some early season struggles, Penn State's special teams units stepped up when they were needed most at USC
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule
Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.
Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017
Penn State cracks the top three in the AP Top 25 poll after beating USC in Los Angeles.
PFF Grades & Thoughts - Penn State vs USC
Grades, notes, and thoughts on Penn State's PFF grades from their 33-30 win over USC.
Takeaways From Penn State's Come From Behind Overtime Win Against USC
What are some takeaways from Penn State's thrilling overtime victory at USC on Saturday afternoon?
Ken Pomeroy’s “KenPom” rankings are one of the most widely used metrics in college basketball. Penn State enters the year 61st in the highly regarded ranking. A ranking the Nittany Lions will need to improve if they want to make the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25.
What does KenPom say about Penn State?
Although Coach Rhoades’ squad is viewed as a defensive-oriented team, its offense actually ranks 60th in the country, three spots higher than its 63rd-rated defense. KenPom projects a 9-11 conference record and an 18-12 overall record for Penn State.
