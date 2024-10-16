Penn State basketball in the KenPom Rankings

Advertisement

in other news

When the Nittany Lions Needed it Most, Their Special Teams Units Stepped Up

When the Nittany Lions Needed it Most, Their Special Teams Units Stepped Up

Despite some early season struggles, Penn State's special teams units stepped up when they were needed most at USC

 • Marty Leap
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017

Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017

Penn State cracks the top three in the AP Top 25 poll after beating USC in Los Angeles.

 • Dub Jellison
PFF Grades & Thoughts - Penn State vs USC

PFF Grades & Thoughts - Penn State vs USC

Grades, notes, and thoughts on Penn State's PFF grades from their 33-30 win over USC.

Premium contentForums content
 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Takeaways From Penn State's Come From Behind Overtime Win Against USC

Takeaways From Penn State's Come From Behind Overtime Win Against USC

What are some takeaways from Penn State's thrilling overtime victory at USC on Saturday afternoon?

 • Marty Leap

in other news

When the Nittany Lions Needed it Most, Their Special Teams Units Stepped Up

When the Nittany Lions Needed it Most, Their Special Teams Units Stepped Up

Despite some early season struggles, Penn State's special teams units stepped up when they were needed most at USC

 • Marty Leap
ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on Penn State Football's schedule

Taking a look at Penn State Football's 2024 schedule and chances in each of their remaining games this season.

 • Richie O'Leary
Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017

Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017

Penn State cracks the top three in the AP Top 25 poll after beating USC in Los Angeles.

 • Dub Jellison
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 16, 2024
Penn State basketball in the KenPom Rankings
circle avatar
Austin Mitchell  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Austin_Cree

Ken Pomeroy’s “KenPom” rankings are one of the most widely used metrics in college basketball. Penn State enters the year 61st in the highly regarded ranking. A ranking the Nittany Lions will need to improve if they want to make the NCAA Tournament in 2024-25.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

What does KenPom say about Penn State?

Although Coach Rhoades’ squad is viewed as a defensive-oriented team, its offense actually ranks 60th in the country, three spots higher than its 63rd-rated defense. KenPom projects a 9-11 conference record and an 18-12 overall record for Penn State.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement