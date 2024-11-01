Penn State Basketball lands No. 39 overall recruit in 2025 G Kayden Mingo

Mingo plays for Long Island Lutheran, a combined middle and private high school in Glen Head, New York. Long Island Lutheran is ranked fifth in the country in Max Preps’ preseason rankings. This past summer, he also played for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit, averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Class of 2025 combo guard Kayden Mingo announced his commitment to Penn State Basketball earlier today. Head Coach Mike Rhoades’ newest Nittany Lion is a four-star recruit and Rivals’ 39th-ranked player in his class, the highest ever commit in program history.

In addition to Penn State, Mingo had offers from Georgia, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. Ultimately, he narrowed his commitment down to Penn State and Wake Forest before announcing his decision to be a Nittany Lion.

The 6-foot-1 combo guard went on an official visit to Penn State back on September 7th.

"I felt like it was the best fit, best opportunity, best style of play, and best relationship with the coaches, especially Coach Rhoades," Mingo told the Breakfast Club, the highly popular radio show that he announced his commitment on Friday morning.

Mingo joins forward Mason Blackwood and center Justin Houser as a member of head coach Mike Rhoades' 2025 recruiting class.