The first commitment of the Mike Rhoades era of Penn State men's basketball is officially in the books. On Sunday morning, Ace Baldwin, one of Rhoades' key standouts at VCU announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Baldwin, the defending A-10 Player of the Year was one of the bigger names that have entered the transfer portal over the last few weeks and is a major early recruiting win for Rhoades.

This past season, Baldwin averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.9 rebounds a game while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

During his three years with VCU, not only was he the 2022-23 A-10 Player of the Year, but he was also a 2023 All-A-10 Tournament team selection, a two-time All-A-10 selection, an A-10 All-Defense selection, the 2022-2023 A-10 Defensive Player of the Year, and an A-10 All-Freshman team selection.