As a well-built and creative 6-foot-4, 200-pound combination guard at Myers Park HS (NC), Class of 2024 prospect Bishop Boswell has steadily evolved as one the country's most highly sought after recruits.

This past week, Boswell's downhill scoring, outside shooting, and defensive tenacity garnered him an offer from Penn State.

As a sturdy on-ball defender who plays the passing lanes, picks up deflections, and instigates turnovers while guarding multiple positions, Boswell's style mirrors the approach emphasized by defensive minded Nittany Lions coach Mike Rhoades.

In adapting to Penn State, Rhoades brought in the reigning Atlantic-10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in Ace Baldwin Jr.

Rhoades will again employ a ziplock tight defense with a harassing press. Boswell, who has the build of a college cornerback, is known for his physical, in-your-grill defensive aptitude. He plays with a burst and a swagger, with his ability to carve into the last line of defense and finish through amplified contact.