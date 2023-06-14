News More News
Penn State Basketball offers 2025 New Jersey guard Darius Adams

Zach Smart • Happy Valley Insider
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

As a long 6-foot-5 point guard with an advanced feel for the game, Manasquan (NJ) HS Class of 2025 prospect Darius Adams has been on an upward trajectory since winning a New Jersey state championship this season.

Possessing intergalactic range, a smooth and tactical finishing repertoire, and an innate awareness in his reads, Adams has led by example for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring.

This week, Adams was officially offered by Penn State.

He adds the offer to a growing list which includes Florida State, Seton Hall, Syracuse, Providence, Rutgers, and a bevy of others.

