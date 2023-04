Penn State Basketball entered a new era this offseason as Pennsylvania native Mike Rhoades has returned to his home state to coach the Nittany Lions.

Now Rhoades came to State College with a pretty empty roster as the majority of guys either entered the portal or graduated. However coach Rhoades and crew have managed to convince Kanye Clary, Demetrius Lilley and Jameel Brown all to return while adding transfers Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern from his previous stop at VCU and Zach Hicks recently from Temple.

With that being said there are still seven open scholarships for the upcoming season, so let's take a look at the latest on how they will fill those voids.