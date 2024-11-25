Penn State Basketball Thumps Fordham in Sunshine Slam Opener

Penn State Basketball earned their sixth win of the season on Monday as they took down the Fordham Rams 85-66 to improve to 6-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 1999-2000 season that the Nittany Lions have started 6-0.

In the Nittany Lions’ first appearance in the Sunshine Slam they came out hot.

NIck Kern Jr. led the team in points and rebounds respectively with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Zach Hicks added 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting while Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in assists with seven.

While not having the most efficient shooting night 2-of-8, Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and one steal.

As a team, the Nittany Lions shot 30-of-57 (52.6%) from the field and 5-of 15 (35.7%) from three. As well as 20-of-32 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.

Penn State also showcased 44 points in the paint, 24 points of the bench, 15 points off turnovers, and 21 second-chance points. The Nittany Lions were also leading for 39:24 minutes of the game and scoring 59.4% of the time.