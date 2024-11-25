Penn State Basketball Thumps Fordham in Sunshine Slam Opener

Penn State Basketball earned their sixth win of the season on Monday as they took down the Fordham Rams 85-66 to improve to 6-0 on the season. It's the first time since the 1999-2000 season that the Nittany Lions have started 6-0.
THE STATS....
In the Nittany Lions’ first appearance in the Sunshine Slam they came out hot.
NIck Kern Jr. led the team in points and rebounds respectively with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Zach Hicks added 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting while Ace Baldwin Jr. led the team in assists with seven.
While not having the most efficient shooting night 2-of-8, Baldwin Jr. added 12 points and one steal.
As a team, the Nittany Lions shot 30-of-57 (52.6%) from the field and 5-of 15 (35.7%) from three. As well as 20-of-32 (62.5%) from the free-throw line.
Penn State also showcased 44 points in the paint, 24 points of the bench, 15 points off turnovers, and 21 second-chance points. The Nittany Lions were also leading for 39:24 minutes of the game and scoring 59.4% of the time.
STARTERS...
The Penn State starters tallied 61 points. Yanic Konan-NIederhäuser had 12 points, seven rebounds, and one block. Konan-NIederhäuser wa sin foul trouble early and only played 15 minutes but finished the game with only two fouls.
Freddie Dillione V finished with six points, four rebonds, and 1 assist in 22 minutes. Puff Johnson added 15 points and was 2-of-3 from 3-pt. Johnson also added 4 rebounds and one assist.
BENCH...
Nick Kern Jr. played an extensive 27 minutes of the bench also added two steals and one assist.
After shooting 0-of-5 from three against Binghamton, Jahvin Carter went 3-of-3 and tallied 12 points. Carter also had two rebound, three assists and one steal. Carter played 14 minutes as he the backup to Ace Baldwin Jr.
Kachi Nzeh played 19 minuted and scored three points, grabbed three rebounds and had one assist. D’Marco Dunn went 0-of-4 with 3 fouls in 16 minutes. Jahvin Carter was 0-of-2 from the field and 0-of-2 from free throw while adding one rebound and two assists in 14 minutes. Dominick Stewart saw limited time in four minutes and finished with one point and one rebound.
NEXT UP....
Penn State will take on the winner of Clemson vs. San Francisco on Tuesday November 25, at 4 PM in the Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida. Both Clemson and San Francisco are currently 4-1. Clemson and San Francisco face off Monday night in the Sunshine Slam at 6:30 pm. If Penn State beats Clemson or San Francisco the Nittany Lions will then play in the championship game later on Tuesday as well.
