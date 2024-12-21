Published Dec 21, 2024
Penn State Basketball travels to Philadelphia to face Drexel on Saturday
Austin Mitchell
While Penn State football is busy battling SMU in the first-ever college football playoffs, the men’s basketball team will be tipping off against a tough Drexel team that’s won four of their last five games, including two in the past week They have an 8-4 record overall. Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions are playing their first game in seven days, following a week that included a close road loss to Rutgers and a near 50-point home win over Coppin State.

Sitting at 9-2, the Nittany Lions hope to pick up their 10th win on the season and 9th win in non-conference play. While the Dragons are a more formidable opponent than most of Penn State’s non-conference opponents, this is a game the Nittany Lions are expected to control and win. Drexel turns the ball over 18.7% of the time, one of the worst rates in the country. This works strongly in Penn State’s favor, which causes opponents to turn the ball over on 23.9% of possessions, the best among all power conference teams.

How to Watch - Penn State vs Drexel....

TV/STREAM: ESPN+ / FloCollege

WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Drexel Dragons

WHEN: 12:00pm ET

WHERE: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadephia, PA

SPREAD: Penn State -15.5pts || Over/Under set at 147.5pts

SERIES HISTORY....

Penn State has played against Drexel six times in program history. The Nittany Lions have won every matchup, with the most recent being a 63-57 victory in 2015. This is the first time ever these two teams will face off in Wells Fargo Center.

PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....

--------------------------------------------------------------

