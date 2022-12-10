Penn State Basketball not only took on one of the Big Ten's best on Saturday in No. 17 Illinois, but they went on to dominate them, winning by a score of 74-59.

It was a beautiful game for the Nittany Lions offensively as they closed out the first 20 minutes of play up 47-38 along with shooting shot 18-of-21 (62.1%) from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc. The offense was led in the first by a trio of players as Jalen Pickett, Seth Lundy and Myles Dread combined for 39 of the team's 47 points.

However the second half was a true roller coaster ride as Penn State started 1-of-5 from the field, then proceeded to go on a 15 point run and again struggled as they went without a basket for a four minute span following that. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, transfer Andrew Funk came to play in the second half as he led the team in scoring with 14 points on 4-of-5 from three to help secure the dominating victory.

Overall you have to credit the players, but also give head coach Micah Shrewsberry a ton of credit here as he is building a solid foundation and getting the most out of his guys right now. They might not be the best team in the country, but they are certainly one of the most dangerous ones as they can beat anyone on any given night.