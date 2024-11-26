Penn State Basketball versus Clemson: Preview, How To Watch and More

The Penn State Nittany Lions tip-off against the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday at 4pm in their second game and championship match of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Nittany Lions are currently 6-0 while the Tigers are 5-1. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Binghamton, and Virginia Tech, UMBC, and St. Francis (PA), and Fordham. The Tigers won against Charleston Southern, St. Francis (PA), Eastern Kentucky, Radford, and San Francisco. The Tigers lone loss was to Boise State where they lost 84-71. Both Clemson and Penn State beat St Francis (PA) but the Nittany Lions won by 30 and Tigers won by 26. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

The Tigers have shot 39.1% from 3-pt on the season at a high volume 54-of-138. Compared to Penn State’s 56-of-142 (39.4%). While both teams shoot well, Clemson turns the ball over 11.2 times per game and gets 8.2 steals per game. Penn State averages 12.3 steals per game so the Nittany Lions but should be in for battle against the Tigers. Penn State turns the ball over 11.3 times per game, but Clemson only gets eight steals per game. Clemson also only gave up a max of 84 points this season in one game. All other games the opponent scored less than 65.

Chase Hunter is averaging 16.3 points per game and is the leading scorer for the Tigers. Hunter is also shooting an impressive 48.4% from 3-pt.

While having a lower production defensively on Monday (1 steal and 4 fouls), Ace Baldwin Jr. will look to bounce back and hold off Hunter who only scored nine points and tallied one assist on Monday against San Francisco.

Penn State will also be outsized for the first time this season. The Tigers typically start 6'11" Viktor Lakhin, 6'10" Chauncey Wiggins and 6'9" Ian Schieffelin. The Tigers leading rebounder is Schieffelin who brings in an astounding 10.8 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Tigers grab 37.8 rebounds per game compared to Penn State's 39.0.

Penn State will have to rely a lot on the size and physicality of Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser, Kachi Nzeh, Zach Hicks, and Puff Johnson to work in the paint. Nick Kern Jr. is another player to keep an eye on too after his big game on Monday with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV/STREAM: CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports App WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0) vs Clemson Tigers (5-1) WHEN: 4 p.m. WHERE: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida SPREAD: Penn State -1.5



SERIES HISTORY....

The Nittany Lions have the Tigers five times in history. The last was November 29, 2022 where Penn State lost 94-101. The Nittany Lions are 1-4 all-time against the Tigers and have a -27 points scored differential in the series

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Fordham Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Chase Hunter Freddie Dilione V Guard Jaeden Zackery Zach Hicks Forward Ian Schieffelin Puff Johnson Guard/Forward Chauncey Wiggins Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Forward/Center Viktor Lakhin



PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....