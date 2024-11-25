Penn State Basketball versus Fordham: Preview, How To Watch and More

The Penn State Nittany Lions tip-off against the Fordham Rams on Monday in game one of the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach, Florida. The Nittany Lions are currently 5-0 while the Rams are 3-3. Penn State has earned big wins over Purdue Fort Wayne, Binghamton, and Virginia Tech, UMBC, and St. Francis (PA). The Rams have struggled against St. John’s, Manhattan and Drexel. Although they picked up wins against Seton Hall, Binghamton, and GA CT. Both Fordham and Penn State beat Binghamton but the Nittany Lions won by 38 while the Rams only won by 15. Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

The Rams have shot 34.9% from 3-pt on the season at a high volume 59-of-169. Compared to Penn State’s 51-of-128 (39.8%). While both team shoot well, Forham turns the ball over 12.7 times per game. Penn State averages 13.8 steals per game so the Nittany Lions should easily reach that mark again. For comparison Penn State turnover the ball 11.2 time per game. The Rams leading scorer, Jackie Johnson III is averaging 19 points per game. Ace Baldwin Jr. is most likely to be the main defensive player covering Johnson III and Baldwin Jr. is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while currently averaging 2.6 steals per game. Baldwin Jr. (6’1”) also has a two-inch height advantage on Johnson III (5’11”). Another key matchup to watch is the Rams leading rebounder Abdou Tsimbila (6’9”) against Penn State’s Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7’0”). Tsimbila is putting up 5.7 points per game and 6 rebounds per game. Konan-Niederhäuser is averaging 12.2 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game. Both big men are key pieces to their teams and should be a big determining factor for Monday’s outcome. Tsimbila also committed to Penn State in 2018 as a member of the 2019 class. Tsimbla played 16 games for the Nittany Lions in the 2020-21 season. He average 1.1 points per game and 1.6 rebonds per game before transferring to Fordham prior to the 2021-22 season.

HOW TO WATCH...

TV/STREAM: CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports App WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) vs Fordham Rams (3-3) WHEN: 4 p.m. WHERE: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida SPREAD: Penn State -15.5



SERIES HISTORY....

The Nittany Lions have only faced off four times in history. The Last meeting being November 16, 2014 where Penn State won 73-54. The Nittany Lion are 3-1 all-time against the Rams with the first meeting dating back to 1908.

SUNSHINE SLAM TOURNAMENT HISTORY....

The Sunshine Slam first started in 2019 being played at Silver Spurs Arena, Kissimmee, Florida but relocated to the the Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Florida in 2021. This is the first year the NIttany Lions are playing in tournament. If the event they win against Fordham, Penn State will face the winner Clemson vs. San Francisco.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Fordham Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Jackie Johnson III Freddie Dilione V Guard Japhet Medor Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Will Richardson Puff Johnson Guard/Fordward Romad Dean Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Forward/Center Abdou Tsimbila



PROJECTED STARTERS RANKED AS RECRUITS....