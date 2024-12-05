Penn State Basketball versus No. 8 Purdue: Preview, How To Watch and More

The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Purdue Boilermakers at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryce Jordan Center

The Nittany Lions have started the season strong at 7-1. Penn State has defeated their opponent by an average of 23.8 points per game this season. The Nittany Lions' lone loss was to the Clemson Tigers who recently defeated No. 4 Kentucky.

Purdue is 7-1 on the season. They have defeated a then-ranked No. 2 Alabama team and No. 23 Ole Miss. The Boilermakers only loss was to Marquette who is currently No. 5 in the nation.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the matchup with how to watch, betting odds, and more.

Purdue is shooting 42.1% from 3-pt on 67-of-159 shooting. Compared to Penn State’s 69-of-181 (38.1%). While the Boilermakers shoot better from three, they shoot 49.9% from the field and 71.1% from free throw. Penn State shoots 52.2% from the field and 71.1%. What Penn State lacks from three, they make up with easy points elsewhere.

The Boilermakers also turn the ball over 11.0 times per game. Penn State forces opponent to turn the ball over 17.3 times per game. Penn State puts up 12.0 turnovers per game and Purdue only forces 10.0 turnovers per game. The turnover battle will be crucial for each team to come out on top.

The leading scorer for the Boilermakers, Trey Kaufman-Renn (6'9") is averaging 19.1 points per game. Kaufman-Renn is also leading Purdue with 7.1 rebounds per game. This is a key matchup to watch between Kaufman-Renn and Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser (7'0").

Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser is coming off a career-high 27 points and is averaging 14.3 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Penn State will need to win the rebounding battle as well. The Nittany Lions currently bring in 37.8 rebounds per game. while the Boilermakers grab 34.9 rebounds per game.

Another key matchup to watch is Braden Smith versus Ace Baldwin Jr.

Braden Smith is first in the BIg Ten and second in the nation in assists with 9.1 per game. Smith also adds 12.8 points per game and 1.9 steals per game.

Baldwin Jr. is currently averaging 2.4 steals per game, 14.9 points per game, and 8.4 assist per game while coming off a game-best 10 assists per game.

Ace Baldwin Jr. will have his work cut out for him as he works to prevent Braden Smith from scoring as well as passing.



HOW TO WATCH...

TV/STREAM: FS1 - Jeff Levering (pxp) & LaPhonso Ellis (analyst) WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) vs Purdue Boilermakers (7-1) WHEN: 6:30 p.m. WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, PA SPREAD: Penn State -1.5

PROMOTIONS: Free t-shirts for students



SERIES HISTORY....

In 47 matchups since the 1989-1999 season Purdue has a winning record of 38-9 against Penn State. The Boilermakers are on an eight-game winning streak in the series and are 9-1 in the the last 10 games. While Penn State is 3-19 at Purdue, the Nittany Lions are 6-14 at home. Penn State will look to add another win against Purdue on thursday for the first since the 2019-2020 season.



PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS....

Projected Starters Penn State Position Buffalo Ace Baldwin Jr. Guard Braden Smith Freddie Dilione V Guard Fletcher Loyer Zach Hicks Forward/Guard Myles Colvin Puff Johnson Guard/Forward Camden Heide Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser Center/Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn



