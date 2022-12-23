Penn State Basketball zoning in on top 2024 recruits
Zach Smart
•
NittanyNation
Hoops Recruiting Analyst
Penn State has been on a prowl for some of the nation's high end 2024 talent, as several events throughout the Holidays will provide a major barometer and put these prospects under a massive microscope.
On Dec.11, in the pressure spiked and hostile environment that is New York City, a number of elite level recruits and signees will be featured in the NYC Hoops Festival.
There is Mouhamed Dioubate (Alabama), a 6-foot-7 hybrid forward with a wing's skill set and a motor on the glass. There is Papa Kante (Michigan), a 6-foot-10 lob finisher with a versatile offensive game and fly swatting rim protection.
There is Boogie Fland, a five star and electrifying guard who has added NBA 3-point range to his repertoire.
It is the hothouse, unforgiving environment of NYC. It is some of the nation's prized signed and unsigned recruits. And that's why it is intriguing.
One 2024 target who Penn State has been hot on the trail of is Malachi Palmer, a 6-foot-6 combination guard and prolific scorer.
Palmer has crept into the national rankings and an eye opening performance on this stage could certainly up myriad high major coaches' ante while subsequently ascending his stock in the rankings.
