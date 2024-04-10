As is the case with offense and defense, Penn State has a new special teams coordinator for the 2024 season. After long being a name connected to James Franklin, Justin Lustig joins the staff as the team's special teams coordinator.

With this, Lustig has spent the spring being to integrate players into his special teams schemes while implementing his philosophies. Saturday's Blue White Game will be the first opportunity for Penn State fans to see these put into action.

So, what are three things Penn State fans should be watching with the team's special teams units in the Blue White Game?