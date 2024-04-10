Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Penn State Blue White Game 2024 Three Things to Watch: Special Teams

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@msj41817
Staff writer for Happy Valley Insider

As is the case with offense and defense, Penn State has a new special teams coordinator for the 2024 season. After long being a name connected to James Franklin, Justin Lustig joins the staff as the team's special teams coordinator.

With this, Lustig has spent the spring being to integrate players into his special teams schemes while implementing his philosophies. Saturday's Blue White Game will be the first opportunity for Penn State fans to see these put into action.

So, what are three things Penn State fans should be watching with the team's special teams units in the Blue White Game?

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement