UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Penn State football’s 2023 Spring season has come and gone with the team’s 15th and final practice: the annual Blue-White game. In Beaver Stadium, spectators were able to catch a glimpse of what head coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions had been working on throughout the offseason, so far. After two hours of observing an intersquad scrimmage, where the Blue (first) team defeated the White (scout) team, 10-0, these were my notes and what stood out to me in real time as the plays occurred in order on Saturday, April 15.

-- Redshirt sophomore Sander Sahaydak took the first kickoff and sophomore running back Nicholas Singleton received, meaning that they are the presumed starters in these special teams roles.

-- Sophomore quarterback Drew Allar looked off in the first series. His timing with the wide receivers was out of sync. To me, not concerning.

-- Transfer wide receiver Malik McClain catches the first pass attempt from redshirt freshman quarterback Beau Pribula. McClain had a nasty slant route to break away from the best pass defender on the team in Kalen King.

-- It was rumored that redshirt sophomore Liam Clifford had one of the first opportunities to take the reins of the starting slot wide receiver position. Senior cornerback Johnny Dixon leveled Clifford, forcing him to drop a pass from Pribula. Franklin gave Clifford an earful after the play.

--I anticipate little to no drop off by the secondary, they’re sticky like fly paper. Great coverage by Dixon and slot corner Daequan Hardy in the first Blue defensive series.

-- The Nittany Lions are not afraid to play physical in the scrimmage, a big hit by sophomore safety KJ Winston on sophomore running back Kaytron Allen. I expect Winston to have an increased role and a potential breakout season on the defense. They burned Winston’s redshirt for a reason last year.

-- Woah! Allar option keeper, I never thought I would see that. Allar sold the fake very well to Allen.

-- Allar’s inaccuracy continues here through the first quarter.

-- One of Allar’s best attributes is his pocket mobility, which he is showing early. He slides very well with the protection. Traits like this are why he is the presumed starter. Also, Allar goes through his progressions like a veteran, something any coach would be keen on. Rarely, do you find someone as poised as Allar in the pocket at 19-years-old.

-- Allar successfully went through his progressions again. The first and second options were not there. His third option, sophomore wideout Omari Evans, slipped away from his man and Allar found him for the first touchdown at 2:00 in the first quarter.

-- For what it is worth, redshirt sophomore Trey Wallace is the X wide receiver, KeAndre Lambert-Smith is the Y/slot wideout, and Evans is the Z. Remember, Kent State transfer Dante Cephas is not on campus yet, and this could all change when he arrives.

-- I am not surprised that left tackle Olu Fashanu is dressed, but not playing. Franklin does not want to risk an injury. Sophomore Drew Shelton is starting at that spot.

-- Kobe King, Abdul Carter, and Curtis Jacobs are your trio of linebackers for the Blue, first string defense. Keaton Ellis is at strong safety and Zakee Wheatley is at free safety. It will be interesting to see how the safeties are utilized in 2023. Wheatley is your traditional over-the-top coverage safety, with Ellis as the in-the-box, thumping type of defender.

-- Sophomore defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton has been on absolute tear. I was curious as to why no. 33 was on the White team, but now I understand. The coaching staff wanted to see him go against the first string O-line, and he has not disappointed.

-- Hardy is fielding punts, I presume he will be the starter. Alex Felkins is the Blue team’s kicker. I see why they brought him in from the transfer portal.

-- Bad snap by redshirt junior Nick Dawkins to freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik. Smolik tried to pick up and run with it, but slipped and fell for a 10-yard sack. Not the best result for your first, and what would be, only series.

-- I thought I saw a 3-4 formation by the White defense. Could this be a new scheme in Manny Diaz’s 2023 defense?

-- On a fourth down conversion attempt with 1:15 to go in the second quarter, Allar missed redshirt freshman Kaden Saunders, who looked late on the break of his out route.

-- Redshirt junior Jake Wilson is receiving a good amount of first team reps. Could he be the replacement for Nick Tarburton as the run stuffing, edge defender?

-- I am not impressed with redshirt freshman punter Alex Bacchetta. He has been inconsistent with his punts. There was a reason the team brought in transfer Riley Thompson.

-- Transfer lineman JB Nelson swapping in and out with starting right guard Sal Wormley. Also, Nelson is seeing time at left tackle, displaying some valuable versatility. I am really excited for this year’s O-line because it will be a strength.

-- Freshman Tony Rojas had a nice pass breakup, showing vision at linebacker to fill passing lanes.

-- Allar's big frame helps him complete passes over the outstretched arms of defensive linemen.

-- Defensive tackles Hakeem Beamon and Cozziah Izzard are in comfy clothes. Now I fully understand why Franklin has been vocal about depth concerns at that position.

-- Wheatley has been coming up to make some tackles, which was my biggest concern about his play. If Wheatley can become more physical, he’ll adjust well to more playing time.

-- We have not seen a whole lot of Singleton and Allen, which I fully expected from the coaching staff in order to protect some of their best assets on offense.

-- Running back Amiel Davis is a solid backup on the depth chart. He has had the best game of the tailbacks.

-- Allar and Pribula were targeting mostly underneath routes throughout the game against the White defense. This is not surprising or concerning, as it is what the defense is giving them, along with the inexperience with young linebackers in zone coverage.

-- It was refreshing to see linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson on the field quite a bit. Robinson was someone who dealt with a few injuries during high school, including one that was season-ending his senior year. Robinson looks as though he has recovered well.

-- Dennis-Sutton was double teamed all day and still got 2 sacks.

-- Defensive MVP - Dani Dennis-Sutton / Offensive MVP - Omari Evans / Most improved on defense - Tony Rojas / Most improved on offense - Kaden Saunders

-- If there was any lingering doubt, it should be put to rest. Allar will be the staring quarterback for the 2023 season, with Pribula as the backup.