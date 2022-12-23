Penn State center Juice Scruggs will be playing in his final game at Penn State on January 2 when the Nittany Lions take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.

On Friday evening, the redshirt senior made the announcement on Twitter that he will be headed to the NFL following the Rose Bowl.

"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to live out my dreams," Scruggs said in his announcement on Twitter. "To my family and supporters, I appreciate everything you all have done for me. The sacrifices you all have made have got me to where I am today. Penn State, thank you for accepting me as a young 18-year old kid with open arms. We have stuck as a family through the ups and downs, and I am forever grateful to be a Nittany Lion."