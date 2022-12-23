Penn State center Juice Scruggs headed to the NFL following Rose Bowl
Penn State center Juice Scruggs will be playing in his final game at Penn State on January 2 when the Nittany Lions take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.
On Friday evening, the redshirt senior made the announcement on Twitter that he will be headed to the NFL following the Rose Bowl.
"I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to live out my dreams," Scruggs said in his announcement on Twitter. "To my family and supporters, I appreciate everything you all have done for me. The sacrifices you all have made have got me to where I am today. Penn State, thank you for accepting me as a young 18-year old kid with open arms. We have stuck as a family through the ups and downs, and I am forever grateful to be a Nittany Lion."
"Penn State has given me an amazing education which i am beyond blessed to have. Thank you Coach Franklin, Coach Trautwein, and the entire coaching staff. To my brothers, the relationship and bonds we built in the locker room are forever. Thank you for choosing me as your captain."
"With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. I will also finish what we started and play in the Rose Bowl. We Are."
Over the last two seasons, Scruggs has each of Nittany Lions 25 games at center providing a stable force in the middle of Phil Trautwein's position group that has allowed the Nittany Lions to improve on the offensive line over the last two seasons. For his efforts this season, the Big Ten coaches voted him a third team All-Big Ten selection.
