Penn State center Nick Dawkins returning for sixth season

Penn State is continuing to keep the band together. After seeing stars Nicholas Singleton, Kaytron Allen, and Dani Dennis-Sutton announce their returns on Monday, Nittany Lions starting center Nick Dawkins announced his return for the 2025 season on Tuesday.

"Nittany Nation,

These last five years at Penn State have been amazing," Dawkins said in a statement. "I have learned so much about myself and how to battle through those moments of adversity. The support from Coach Franklin and Coach Trautwein has been incredible, and I wouldn't be where I am now if it wasn't for them.

Penn State is a special place and means the world to me and my family. The connections I have developed with the coaching staff, my teammates and the wonderful people in this Happy Valley community are something I do not take for granted. Playing in Beaver Stadium with 107,000 strong behind you is something special and I realize how few football players get that opportunity.

We had a great season this year but there is still unfinished business. That is why I have decided I will forgo the NFL Draft and return to Penn State for my sixth and final season in 2025.

We have accomplished so many great things here as a family, but I believe the best is yet to come."

