Penn State Clinches 2025 NCAA Wrestling Team Championship for 13th time

Death, taxes, Cael Sanderson winning National Championships.
Penn State Wrestling has clinched its 13th NCAA team title at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during the Saturday morning medal rounds.
The Nittany Lions have dominated the last 15 years at the NCAA Championships under the tutelage of Head Coach Cael Sanderson, who has led the Lions to their 12th NCAA Team Title in the previous 15 years.
With their 2025 championship, the Nittany Lions have now captured four consecutive NCAA Wrestling Team Championships. This marks the third four-peat of the Sanderson Era, joining 2011 - 2014 and 2016 - 2019.
The Nittany Lions will send three wrestlers to the finals this evening. Mitchell Mesenbrink will face Mike Caliendo of Iowa. Carter Starocci will take on Parker Keckeisen of Northern Iowa. Josh Barr faces Stephen Buchanan of Iowa. Those championship matches are set to begin around 7:00 pm tonight.
What Sanderson continues to do with the Nittany Lion program is remarkable, unlike anything else in the history of NCAA sports. There is an argument to be made that this run by Penn State Wrestling is the most dominant run by any program, regardless of sport, in NCAA history. There also is no end in sight for Sanderson and the Nittany Lions.
