The 6-foot, 182-pound running back will be moving from The Woodlands School in Texas to Miami Central High School in Miami, Florida per Rivals Recruiting Analyst Brandon Howard.

Penn State Football's of 2025 running back commitment Kiandrea Barker has moved a bit throughout his high school career, but will make one more move ahead of his upcoming senior year.

The No. 30 overall running back has moved quite a bit throughout his life so far, as he is a California native, but moved to Arkansas in elementary school before moving to The Woodlands School in Woodlands, Texas prior to his junior year and now he will make the move to Florida to play for Miami Central. He will now join his future quarterback in fellow Nittany Lions commit Bekkem Kritza, who also just announced his move to the school recently.

Now Barker only appeared in a few games this past season as a junior because he was not able to receiver a waiver to play in the regular season by the state of University Interscholastic League due to his transfer. In those few games, Barker had just six carries for 26 yards.

