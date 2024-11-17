Penn State commit Matt Sieg joins rarefied company in latest performance

In doing so, he joins former Jeannette and Ohio State star Terrelle Pryor .

The future Nittany Lion in the win became just the second player in the rich and illustrious history of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) to surpass the 4,000 career passing yards and 4,000 career rushing yards mark.

In the victory over Jeanette, Sieg totaled 319 total yards from scrimmage according to Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette while also tallying six touchdowns in the win.

A Rivals250 prospect, Sieg committed to Penn State earlier this month prior to the Nittany Lions' matchup against Ohio State. The Fort Cherry standout was a long-time Penn State lean before his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

"I decided to commit because my family and I believe it is the best fit for me and my future," Sieg told Rivals. "I believe I’ll be developed on and off the field and I’ve also made some great relationships with the coaches. It’s also close to home and my family will be able to watch me."

"It’s a dream come true," he added. "I grew up a Penn State fan, so to be able to play for them is a childhood dream."

Sieg and Fort Cherry will now prepare to take on Clairton next weekend in the WPIAL Championship game. The winner will advance to the state semifinals on November 29-30.