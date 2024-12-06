Penn State commit Messiah Mickens named PA's Gatorade Player of the Year

On Friday, Gatorade announced their football Gatorade Players of the Year in each state, and Penn State running back commitment Messiah Mickens took home the honor for Pennsylvania.
The 5-foot-10, 196-pound running back didn't only dominate opposing teams as a running back this season but also was one of the best defenders in the state as well.
Defensively, the Harrisburg standout recorded 81 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles. His offensive numbers weren't too shabby either with 1,214 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on top of 17 receptions for 235 yards and additional two scores.
Mickens is currently one of seven commitments in Penn State's 2026 recruiting class and the second highest rated commitment in the class behind high four-star offensvie lineman Kevin Brown, his teammate at Harrisburg.
ATHLETIC EXCELLENCE
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior defensive end and running back recorded 81 tackles and 16.5 sacks this past season, leading the Cougars (11-3) to the Class 6A state semifinals. Mickens compiled 39 tackles for loss and logged 21 quarterback hurries, also forcing two fumbles. Offensively, the transfer from Trinity High ran for 1,214 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 235 yards and two scores.
ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT
Mickens has maintained a 3.34 GPA in the classroom. He has made a verbal commitment to receive athletic aid to play football at Penn State University beginning in the fall of 2026.
Exemplary Character
Mickens has volunteered locally at his grandmother’s church, giving out turkeys at Thanksgiving and toys at Christmas. He has also donated his time as a youth football coach and mentor.
