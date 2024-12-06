Penn State commit Messiah Mickens named PA's Gatorade Player of the Year

On Friday, Gatorade announced their football Gatorade Players of the Year in each state, and Penn State running back commitment Messiah Mickens took home the honor for Pennsylvania.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound running back didn't only dominate opposing teams as a running back this season but also was one of the best defenders in the state as well.

Defensively, the Harrisburg standout recorded 81 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, and two forced fumbles. His offensive numbers weren't too shabby either with 1,214 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on top of 17 receptions for 235 yards and additional two scores.