Penn State commit Messiah Mickens visiting South Carolina

Penn State running back commitment Messiah Mickens officially made it to Columbia, South Carolina for the South Carolina Gamecocks matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium.

"Another notable 2026 visitor heading to campus is four-star Penn State RB commit Messiah Mickens," Spiegelman said in an article previewing the Gamecocks visitors this weekend. "The Pennsylvania blue-chipper has been committed in-state to the Nittany Lions for well over a year. This is Mickens' first visit outside of Happy Valley as the Gamecocks look to shake things up with the No. 7-ranked back in the Rivals250 in next year's class."

Notably, Mickens made the trip to South Carolina alongside friend and Susquehanna Townships standout wide receiver Lex Cyrus, a Penn State flip target in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Mickens, a Rivals150 prospect has been committed to Penn State for over a year now and has been firm in his commitment with the Nittany Lions. Despite Saturday's visit, there's no reason to believe at this juncture that Penn State is in danger of losing his commitment.