With the start of the high school football season, ESPN will be showing seven high school football games across the network including several games that will feature Penn State commits and targets.

Lake Travis (TX) vs Arlington Martin (TX): August 25 - 8:00 p.m. ESPNU

Only one Penn State target will be featured in this game that kicks off ESPN's high school coverage, that being offensive lineman Makai Saina. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle holds eight early offers with Baylor, Ole Miss, Miss St, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech joining Penn State.

Mill Creek (GA) vs Norcross (GA) - August 26 - 7:00 p.m.m ESPN2

No Penn State targets are currently slated to play in this game but there are several notable players overall including safety Caleb Downs and OLB Jamal Anderson for Mill Creek. For Norcross, TE Lawson Luckie is the name to know, he’s committed to Georgia.

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (FL): August 27 - 12:00 p.m. ESPN

An especially intriguing matchup for Penn State fans located in the Keystone State. St. Joes is coming off its third-straight state title and are the preseason favorite to win the PIAA 6A title once again in 2022. Among the Penn State targets on St. Joes includes 2024 targets CB Omillio Agard, WR David Washington Jr, and WR Brandon Rehmann. The Nittany Lions have also offered 2025 Penn State legacy Anthony Sacca, a safety for St. Joes Prep, and 2025 RB/LB Isaiah West. St. Thomas Aquinas of course features a pair of Penn State commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, safety King Mack and cornerback Conrad Hussey. The Nittany Lions are also off to a good start with 2024 RB Jordan Lyle.

Los Alamitos (CA) vs American Heritage (FL): August 27 - 4:00 p.m. - ESPN2





On the Los Alamitos side, Penn State has offered a pair of prospects, the first being 2024 defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham, a top-10 player nationally in the 2024 recruiting cycle. They have also offered 2026 QB Jaden O'Neal, they’re one of six early offers for the signal caller. For American Heritage, the Nittany Lions have offered 2023 WR Santana Fleming who at one point was looking to take an official visit to Happy Valley but ultimately did not. They have also offered 2025 standout running back Byron Louis. The rising sophomore is already closing in on 20 scholarship offers.

Duncanville (TX) vs South Oak Cliff (TX): August 27 - 7:00 p.m. ESPN2

2024 WR Jamyri Cauley for South Oak Cliff is the lone Penn State target set to play in this game. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete is a top-75 player in the country in the 2024 recruiting class and has totaled nearly 25 total offers.

Lipscomb Academy (TN) vs Thompson (AL): August 27 - 9:00 p.m. ESPNU

Only a pair of targets in this game on ESPNU. For Lipscomb, Penn State has offered 2024 corner, Kaleb Beasley who has over 30 offers so far. On the other sideline for Thompson, the Nittany Lions have offered and been a player for 2023 offensive lineman Stanton Ramil.

Saint Xavier (OH) vs Loyola Academy (IL): August 28 - 1:00 p.m. ESPN